SEPT. 6
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
SEPT. 7
• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers. Agenda items include a street vacation at 623 S. First St.; rezoning in 200 block Fifth Avenue North; rezoning at 424 N. Second St. The committee will hear updates about the agricultural ordinance amendment; the final plat of L & W Subdivision; the Cottage Bluff revised site plan; and the city's complete streets policy.
SEPT. 9
• Through the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities, the University of Iowa’s community engaged-learning program, more than 100 faculty and students will collaborate with local leaders and residents to complete 15-20 projects in Clinton during the academic year. A kick-off event will be held Sept. 9. An overview of the upcoming project collaborations will occur and University of Iowa faculty and students will be available to visit with Clinton residents. RSVP by Sept. 5 is required to attend. The event will be at the Candlelight Inn Restaurant, 511 Riverview Drive, Clinton. Social hour is from 4:30-5:30 p.m. with the program set for 5:30-6 p.m. RSVP by clicking the link at https://uiowa.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3zaGuidU0t5KlU2 and filling out the required information.
SEPT. 12
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
SEPT. 13
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the Committee of the Whole session and a special council meeting. Clinton City Hall Council chambers.
SEPT. 19
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
SEPT. 21
• Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, Clinton.
SEPT. 26
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
SEPT. 27
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the Committee of the Whole session. Clinton City Hall Council chambers.
OCT. 5
• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
