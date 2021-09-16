MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., lower level.
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Directors, 7 p.m., via Zoom, www.eicc.edu/boardzoom.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage- prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams, call +1 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 129 219 07#.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee,5:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton
