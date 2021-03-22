MARCH 23
• Clinton City Council regular monthly meeting, 5 p.m., at Clinton City Hall Council Chambers. The Committee of the Whole meeting will immediately follow. To participate in the meeting via conference call, dial 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
MARCH 24
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Law Center, Large Conference Room, 241 Seventh Ave. North, Clinton. The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 1823244302. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m7e84e
8ddb3d48 2607e94f9c31d20ada5 Enter meeting code: 1823244302 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton School District Improvement Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., Clinton Middle School library, 1350 14th St. NW.
APRIL 6
• Camanche City Council, 6 p.m. To attend via the internet, use https://hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/2898487. If you would like to phone in the number is 1-717- 275-8940. The access code is 289 8487. There will be a public hearing in which the council proposes to purchase a parcel of real estate located at the east side of 14th Street and south side of Edens Avenue from Martin and Beth Lanhart for $90,000 plus all legal fees, survey fees and recording fees. Following the public hearing, the City Council intends to take immediate action in the matter.
APRIL 22
• City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
