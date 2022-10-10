OCT. 11

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The council’s Committee of the Whole meeting will immediately follow.

OCT. 12

• City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

OCT. 13

• Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., 4286 220th. St.

OCT. 28

• Advisory Appointments Committee Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall.

