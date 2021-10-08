MONDAY, OCTOBER 11 

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13  

City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton

City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14

City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23 

City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.

