MONDAY, OCTOBER 11
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 13
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.
