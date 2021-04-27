WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Camanche Community School District Board of Directors, 5 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. To join the meeting electronically, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School Conference Room,1207 12th Street, Fulton.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.