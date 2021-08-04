THURSDAY, AUG. 5
City of Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 8:45 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Finance Committee, 3 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join via Microsoft Teams or conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter Conference ID 992 916 136#.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10:30 a.m., city hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
