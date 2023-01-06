JAN. 9

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

• Clinton School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Building, 1401 12th Ave North.

• Fulton City Council, 5:30 p.m., Fulton City Hall, 912 Fourth St., Fulton.

JAN. 10

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. Clinton City Hall, followed by the Committee of the Whole session.

JAN. 11

• Housing Board of Appeals, 4: p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.

JAN. 12

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room.

JAN. 17

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

JAN. 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.

