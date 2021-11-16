NOV. 17
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., large conference room at Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 2552 333 7075. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 2552 333 7075 and password clinton23.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton, Illinois.
NOV. 24
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
