JAN. 17
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
JAN. 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
JAN. 23
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole session, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
