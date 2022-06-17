JUNE 20
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Airport Terminal. To Join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call +1 563-265-8337; Conference ID: 129 219 07#
JUNE 21
• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office
JUNE 22
• Clinton City Council city leadership goal-setting work session, 4:30–8 p.m., Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Room 15.
JULY 6
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers 611 S. Third St.
