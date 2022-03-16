MARCH 17
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., first-floor conference room at Clinton City Hall. Join Zoom meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82797773059?pwd=VVU1dEhCTEVaN2ZEalhDWmF6eTY0QT09
Meeting ID: 827 9777 3059 Passcode: 723175
MARCH 22
• Clinton City Council, regular City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Committee of the Whole meeting to follow.
MARCH 24
• Solar project public hearing, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Community Center.
MARCH 26
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt. In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
MARCH 28
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
