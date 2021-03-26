SATURDAY, MARCH 27
Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce hosts a virtual Legislative Coffee from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com and on Facebook for the event Clinton County Legislative Coffee-Month.
MONDAY, MARCH 29
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public also can join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
TUESDAY, APRIL 6
Camanche City Council, 6 p.m. To attend via the internet, use https://hello.freeconference.com/conf/call/2898487. If you would like to phone in the number is 1-717- 275-8940. The access code is 289 8487.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
