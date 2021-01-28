FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12

Clinton County SWCD public hearing, 7:30 a.m., via ZOOM. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72762060612?pwd=WWhRSllTSjNraCt0TFVmaUViUUhHUT09, enter meeting ID 727 6206 0612 and passcode 5gPc2J.

Tags

Trending Video