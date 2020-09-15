WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., Call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 673 485 142#.
Central DeWitt Community School Board regular meeting, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. 8th Street, DeWitt.
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84561309719?pwd=YlNzL2U5Sm0wQ3N5UURaRHNpMHVDdz09 and enter meeting ID 845 6130 9719 and passcode 913330.
