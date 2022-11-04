NOV. 7
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
NOV. 8
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
NOV. 10
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
NOV. 14
• Clinton School Board regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
NOV. 15
• The Friends of the Clinton Library's annual business meeting and luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Pizza Ranch. All present, past, and prospective members of the Friends are invited to attend. The Friends operate the Underground Bookstore at the main library; all proceeds go to support library programs and services. In November and December, all bookstore items pertaining to Christmas will be on sale for half price. The bookstore is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NOV. 22
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.