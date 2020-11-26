MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30
Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 618 467 888#.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton, and via Microsoft Teams. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the conference call.
