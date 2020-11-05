FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton. To join via Zoom, enter ID 277 984 0614 and password 487683.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 3:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 South Third Street, Clinton. To join via phone, call 563-265-83367 and enter passcode 188 298 465#.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall first-floor conference room. Join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88308146008?pwd=ZkRlakRhTmRmNFo1Vk5PaFNYRmtqUT09. Enter meeting ID 883 0814 6008 and passcode 301855.
