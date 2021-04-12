TUESDAY, APRIL 13
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m. City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. Microsoft Teams or Conference call will be utilized. Call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 6 p.m., Calamus-Wheatland Activity Center, 110 E Park Rd., Wheatland. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1823621868. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8a657d8518beb dcfc3e0380077ee777e, enter meeting code 1823621868 and password clinton23.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
