SATURDAY, OCTOBER 3
Civil Service Commission, 12:30 p.m., Central Fire Station, 344 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join online, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87872846621?pwd=Z1hWYzE1TUo1ZFhkWVBYWTlGSnJUdz09, enter meeting ID 878 7284 6621 and passcode 772272.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
