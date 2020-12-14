WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino & Resort.
Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. Call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 673 485 142# to attend.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 5:15 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. 8th Street, DeWitt.
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
