JUNE 27
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
JUNE 28
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. The City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting will immediately follow.
JUNE 29
• Strategic Visioning Workshop for Downtown Clinton hosted by the Downtown Strategies team, 5-6:30 p.m., Clinton Police Department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
JULY 6
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers 611 S. Third St.
JULY 11
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.