DEC. 13
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by Committee of the Whole session, Clinton City Hall, council chambers.
DEC. 14
• Wild Winter Wednesday, Windmill Cultural Center, Fulton, Illinois. The program will feature Stephanie Godke and “Holiday Happenings”. Doors open at 9 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. Program begins about 9:20. Programs are free and open to the public.
DEC. 19
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
• Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee meeting, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
DEC. 21
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino, Clinton.
