JAN. 19
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location.
• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• Central DeWitt Community School, 5:15 p.m., Middle School media center, 425 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
• River Bend School Board, 6:30 p.m., 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
JAN. 20
• Clinton City Council special Committee of the Whole budget workshop, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 21
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
JAN. 24
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
JAN. 25
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 29
• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FEB. 14
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
