THURSDAY, AUG. 5
City of Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 8:45 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
FRIDAY, AUG. 6
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Chamber of Commerce conference room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join via Microsoft Teams or conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter Conference ID 992 916 136#.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10:30 a.m., city hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.