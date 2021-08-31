WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Satellite Office, Large Conference Room, 226 11th St., DeWitt. To join by phone, call The 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 25560934318. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m183403a624cb8 41aa483321907c4c369, enter meeting code 25560934318 and password clinton23.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., via Zoom Meeting. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89926157202?pwd=ZFpPWHB6d3FqQVBzRW1vTExpdlJuZz09, enter meeting ID 899 2615 7202 and passcode 183339.
