JAN. 13
• Clinton City Council special Committee of the Whole budget workshop, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Clinton County Historic Preservation Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
JAN. 19
• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 20
• Clinton City Council special Committee of the Whole budget workshop, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 24
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
JAN. 25
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 29
• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FEB. 14
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
