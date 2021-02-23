WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15-7:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 27
• The monthly legislative coffee will be from 9:30–11 a.m. and is hosted by the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and DeWitt Chamber & Development Co. Virtual links to log in will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and www.clintonia.com as the event gets closer.
TUESDAY, MARCH 2
Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4:45 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337, enter conference ID 345 417 086#. Residents should announce their names and home addresses when they join the call.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3
Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton, followed by Zoning Board of Adjustment, Committee of the Whole. To attend via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
