THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., via Zoom Meeting. Go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89926157202?pwd=ZFpPWHB6d3FqQVBzRW1vTExpdlJuZz09, enter meeting ID 899 2615 7202 and passcode 183339.
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. to join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
Public meeting to discuss Emma Young Pond dredging project, 4 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N.
