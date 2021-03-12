SATURDAY, MARCH 13
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, police department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
MONDAY, MARCH 15
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. To attend the meeting electronically, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 673 485 142#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.