SATURDAY, MARCH 13

City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, police department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.

MONDAY, MARCH 15

Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. To attend the meeting electronically, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17

City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 673 485 142#.

