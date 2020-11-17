WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino & Resort
Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m. To participate by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 200095091#. To join via Zoom, enter meeting ID 3897602832 and passcode svX0Gd.
Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19 access to the meeting will be restricted. To join using Microsoft Teams or conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142#.
Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Teams Virtual Meeting. To participate in the meeting, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 502 523 154#. To attend via video, contact Building and Neighborhood Services at 563-244-3360 for an email invitation.
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton. To join via Zoom, visit https://riverbendschools-net.zoom.us/j/84257016675?pwd=TkphUnhMdE1jcWNLazBnVHFMR0dsUT09
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S 1St Street, Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23
Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 3:30 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To participate via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 188 298 465#.
