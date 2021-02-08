FEBRUARY 9
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1263728032. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m03b87d4bb1129 b378ac90957150318f3 and enter meeting code 1263728032 and password clinton23.
• Clinton Committee of the Whole Budget Workshop, 3 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
• Clinton City Council, 3 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
FEBRUARY 10
• City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1829385146. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8a0317c906c25 b4af3b127dcd2ba949d and enter meeting code 1829385146 and password clinton23.
FEBRUARY 11
• Clinton City Council Committee of the Whole, 2:15 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission and Monument Committee, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
• City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room. Join via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84186562972?pwd=aUtwY2tyQXB2NERsbjBIaVZ4MVhNQT09, meeting ID 841 8656 2972, passcode 707084.
FEBRUARY 12
• Clinton County SWCD public hearing, 7:30 a.m., via ZOOM. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72762060612?pwd=WWhRSllTSjNraCt0TFVmaUViUUhHUT09, enter meeting ID 727 6206 0612 and passcode 5gPc2J.
FEBRUARY 16
• The River Cities Quilt Guild, 7 p.m., Fulton Presbyterian Church. Deb Christopher will share the COVID quilt pattern project, and Becky Koster will share how to add a flange to a quilt. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend. Sanitary measures will be in place.
FEBRUARY 17
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
• Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter code 673 485 142#.
