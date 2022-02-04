FEB. 7
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Central DeWitt Community School Board special meeting, 6 p.m., 331 E. Eighth St., DeWitt.
FEB. 8
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, followed by the Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FEB. 10
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
FEB. 14
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
FEB. 16
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location
MARCH 2
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
