AUG. 8
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
AUG. 10
• The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and Seventh Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the City’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project which includes all of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard. The city would like public discussion on this project throughout the design process, especially from those property owners along the route that may be the most affected. An open house and public discussion will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton.
AUG. 15
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
• Clinton Public Library Board, 5:15 p.m., Main Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South
AUG. 17
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
AUG. 18
• Multiple Sclerosis support group, 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton.
AUG. 22
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
AUG. 29
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
AUG. 30
• The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled six public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions, which includes a virtual meeting option. The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois. In Clinton County, the pipeline will connect with ADM in Clinton and head south around Camanche before entering Scott County and crossing the Mississippi River north of LeClaire. The meeting will take place at the Wild Rose Convention Center in Clinton Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.
