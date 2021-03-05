MONDAY, MARCH 8
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon. Due to COVID-19 access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337, and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 6 p.m.,Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt. A fiscal year 2020 audit begins at 5:15 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.