MONDAY, JULY 12
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m., District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N., Clinton.
A town hall meeting for RAGBRAI, 6 p.m. DeWitt Operahouse Theatre.
TUESDAY, JULY 13
Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 South Third Street, Clinton.
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4 p.m., Engineering Dept., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
