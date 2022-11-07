NOV. 8
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., with the Committee of the Whole session to immediately follow.
NOV. 9
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
NOV. 10
• Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third Street.
• Capital Improvements Planning Committee Meeting, 3:30 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., first-floor conference room at Clinton City Hall.
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
NOV. 14
• Clinton School Board regular board meeting, 5:30 p.m. at the Clinton Administration Center.
NOV. 15
• The Friends of the Clinton Library’s annual business meeting and luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Pizza Ranch. All present, past, and prospective members of the Friends are invited to attend. The Friends operate the Underground Bookstore at the main library; all proceeds go to support library programs and services. In November and December, all bookstore items pertaining to Christmas will be on sale for half price. The bookstore is open Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesdays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
