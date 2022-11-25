NOV. 28
• Clinton County Conservation Board, Special Board Meeting. noon, via Zoom. Join Zoom Meeting https://clintoncounty-ia-gov.zoom.us/j/84738788378?pwd=a2V3MUN1VEhwZktsaFlLNnM2dW1tUT09. Meeting ID: 847 3878 8378 with Passcode: CCCB22
• Camanche School Board, 4:30 p.m., the Administration Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
NOV. 29
• Traffic Study Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold its monthly meeting at Sarah Harding in Clinton. Social time will be at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Representatives from Information Referral will speak to the group. Members are being asked to bring non-perishable goods to the meeting. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation can call (563) 249-4795.
NOV. 30
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
DEC. 7
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend its first program of the 2022-2023 season. Pam Stock, who retired from Boone County Conservation District where she was the Heritage Gardener, special events coordinator and the volunteer coordinator, is the speaker. She is a volunteer for the cut flower garden at Midway Village in Rockford, Illinois and has worked as an outdoor education director at Lutheran Outdoor Ministries in Oregon, Illinois. Join us as we learn about using items from nature, our yards and found items to create Wild Winter decor. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. The building is disability accessible and the program is funded through a grant from the D.S. Flikkema Foundation and a donation from Nelson Corp. The programs are free and open to the public.
