Editor’s Note: At press time, these meetings were still scheduled to take place, although a predicted snow storm into this morning could lead to their cancellation.
JANUARY 26
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1269076273. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037, enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
• Clinton City Council, special meeting regarding Ward 2 vacancy, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#. Meetings are live on YouTube on the City of Clinton Iowa channel.
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#. Meetings are live on YouTube on the City of Clinton Iowa channel.
JANUARY 27
• City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 200 095 091#.
• Clinton Community School District Board of Education, 5:30 p.m. District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N.
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6:15 p.m., Ericksen Community Center.
JANUARY 28
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 1269076273. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037, enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
FEBRUARY 12
• Clinton County SWCD public hearing, 7:30 a.m., via ZOOM. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72762060612?pwd=WWhRSllTSjNraCt0TFVmaUViUUhHUT09, enter meeting ID 727 6206 0612 and passcode 5gPc2J.
