DEC. 19
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401.
• Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee meeting, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
DEC. 21
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino, Clinton.
• The swearing-in ceremony for county officials elected at the Nov. 8 election will be 9 a.m. Dec. 21 at the Clinton County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.