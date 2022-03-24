MARCH 26
• Grow Clinton County is sponsoring legislative informational coffees with area legislators. There will be two sessions – 9 a.m. at the Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce and 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. The Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce is located at 721 S. Second St., Clinton, and the DeWitt Community Center is located at 512 10th St., DeWitt. In attendance will be Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Senate District 49; Rep. Mary Wolfe, House District 97; and Rep. Norlin Mommsen, House District 98. The legislators will give opening comments and updates on activities in the current legislative session. There will be a question-and-answer session moderated by Grow Clinton County staff members.
MARCH 28
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
MARCH 30
• Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
MARCH 31
• Clinton Civil Service Commission Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
APRIL 1
• Jackson County Retired School Personnel, 11:30 a.m., Downtown Tap in Preston. Social begins at 11:30 and lunch will be served at noon. Make reservations by calling Carla Behrend, (563) 659-5704. Joanne Evans will be speaking about the Campaign for Grade Level Reading. All retired school personnel including teachers, nurses, administrators, janitors, bus drivers, cooks, secretaries, associates are eligible to join the group. New members are always welcome.
APRIL 7
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., first-floor conference room, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6402095817?pwd=Wjg2Q1RvMlF3OVU1Q0Q1ODN1cW11QT09
Meeting ID: 640 209 5817 Passcode: W7pvJ2
APRIL 12
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. 611 S. Third St. The Committee of the Whole will meet immediately after the regular council meeting.
