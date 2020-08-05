WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
River Bend Community Unit School District #2, 6:30 p.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton, Illinois.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Community School District administration center, 1401 12th Ave. N. in Clinton. To join via conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 704 428 058#.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Human Rights Commission, Noon, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
