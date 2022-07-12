JULY 13
• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche. The meeting will be a closed session for the Superintendent’s evaluation.
JULY 14
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Recycling Center, 4286 220th. St., Clinton.
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:30 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
JULY 18
• Clinton Public Library’s Library Board, 5:15 p.m., Main Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South.
JULY 20
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
JULY 21
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors meet at Clinton County Fairgrounds.
JULY 26
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., regular meeting followed by the Committee of the Whole.
AUG. 1
• Informational meeting to discuss potential roundabout projects on Clinton’s Mill Creek Parkway. The City of Clinton will host an informational meeting at the Ericksen Community Center to discuss these potential projects with the public. The meeting will be from 5-7 p.m.
AUG. 10
• The City of Clinton is beginning the preliminary design process for Bluff Boulevard between College Avenue and Seventh Avenue North, which is to be done as part of the City’s $15 million RAISE Grant award for the Drive to Prosperity project which includes all of Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard. The city would like public discussion on this project throughout the design process, especially from those property owners along the route that may be the most affected. An open house and public discussion will take place from 5-7 p.m. at the Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Clinton.
