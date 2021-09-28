THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
City of Clinton Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. N., Clinton.
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.
