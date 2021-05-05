THURSDAY, MAY 6
Clinton City Council, 3 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., 721 S. Second St., Clinton, Chamber of Commerce Conference Room. To join through Zoom, enter ID 245 266 0901 and password 2zLFV9.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council changes, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Residents may join by Microsoft Teams or by conference call to 563-265-8337, using conference ID 992 916 136#.
