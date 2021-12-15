DEC. 16
— Clinton ADA Commission, 1 p.m., City Hall Conference Room.
— City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, combined with the Monument Committee, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. South.
DEC. 22
— Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall first floor conference room.
— Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall
JAN. 12
— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
