JAN. 17

• Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton Municipal Airport terminal. To Join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 563-265-8337, Conference ID: 129 219 07#

• Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. South, Lower level meeting room and conference call, +1 563-265-8337 Conference ID: 190 208 721#

• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche. If you wish to be included in the meeting via electronic means, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements.

JAN. 18

• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.

• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office.

JAN. 19

• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location.

• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

• Central DeWitt School Board, 5:15 p.m., Middle School media center, 425 E. 11th St., DeWitt.

JAN. 20

• Clinton City Council special Committee of the Whole budget workshop, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JAN. 24

• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

JAN. 25

• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JAN. 29

• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

FEB. 14

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

