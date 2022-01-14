JAN. 17
• Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton Municipal Airport terminal. To Join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, +1 563-265-8337, Conference ID: 129 219 07#
• Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. South, Lower level meeting room and conference call, +1 563-265-8337 Conference ID: 190 208 721#
• Camanche School Board, 6:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche. If you wish to be included in the meeting via electronic means, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements.
JAN. 18
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office.
JAN. 19
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location.
• Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• Central DeWitt School Board, 5:15 p.m., Middle School media center, 425 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
JAN. 20
• Clinton City Council special Committee of the Whole budget workshop, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 24
• Clinton School Board Committee of the Whole meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
JAN. 25
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.
JAN. 29
• Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
FEB. 14
• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
