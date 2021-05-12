THURSDAY, MAY 13
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark's Methodist Church, Camanche.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, noon, Corner Deli, 246 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Clinton Women's Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.
