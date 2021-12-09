DEC. 13
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 5 p.m. at the Administration Center.
DEC. 14
— The Northwest Illinois Forestry Association, 7 p.m., the Stockton Public Library, 140 W. Benton Ave., Stockton, Illinois.
DEC. 16
— City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
JAN. 12
— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
