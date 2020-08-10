TUESDAY, AUGUST 11
Special Committee of the Whole meeting, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To participate via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers. The Committee of the Whole meeting will immediately follow. To participate in the meeting via conference call, dial (563) 265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212.
Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Office, 2308 255th St., Grand Mound. The public can join the meeting by webex/phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 291895540 and then password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 12
Clinton Tree Commission, noon, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
River Bend Community Unit School District #2, 6:30 p.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton, Illinois.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 13
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Landfill cell tour at 6 p.m., Solid Waste Agency recycling center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 14
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Community School District administration center, 1401 12th Ave. N. in Clinton. To join via conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 704 428 058#.
Friends of Clinton Cemeteries, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. Via conference call: 563-265-8337; Conference ID: 254 311 799#.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Human Rights Commission, Noon, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.